What’s wrong with Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE) today

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) stock today? Its price is nose-diving -0.13 points, trading at $2.35 levels, and is down -5.34% from its previous close of $2.48. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 262342 contracts so far this session. ESTE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 238.75 thousand shares, but with a 19.34 million float and a -41.23% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ESTE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $7.85 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 234.04% from where the ESTE share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Earthstone Energy, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 21.59. This figure suggests that ESTE stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ESTE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 9.41% at this stage. This figure means that ESTE share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE) would settle between $2.74/share to $2.99/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $2.12 mark, then the market for Earthstone Energy, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.75 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.85. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at SunTrust lowered their recommendation on shares of ESTE from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on March 09. Alliance Global Partners, analysts launched coverage of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on February 25. Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to October 10.

ESTE equity has an average rating of 1.89, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 10 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 8 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 8 analysts rated Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, ESTE stock price is currently trading at 2.38X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 1.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 41. Earthstone Energy, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.5 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 0.6.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 51.5% to hit $62.49 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 14.1% from $165360 to a noteworthy $188640. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Earthstone Energy, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 124.2% to hit $0.31 per share. For the fiscal year, ESTE’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 830.8% to hit $0.95 per share.