What’s wrong with Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (BRG) today

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE:BRG) stock today? Its price is nose-diving -0.59 points, trading at $9.87 levels, and is down -5.65% from its previous close of $10.46. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 121070 contracts so far this session. BRG shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 197.29 thousand shares, but with a 23.99 million float and a 0.58% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BRG stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $13.54 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 37.18% from where the BRG share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE:BRG), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.93 over a week and tumble down $-1.87 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $12.65, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 08/21/19. The recent low of $9.79 stood for a -22.01% since 10/03/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.55 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 28.59. This figure suggests that BRG stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BRG readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 31.67% at this stage. This figure means that BRG share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (BRG) would settle between $10.84/share to $11.23/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $10.23 mark, then the market for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $10.01 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.14. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at B. Riley FBR, Inc. lifted target price for shares of BRG but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on February 22. The price target has been raised from $14 to $11.50. Janney analysts have lowered their rating of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE:BRG) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on December 12. Analysts at Compass Point lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to August 07.

BRG equity has an average rating of 1.71, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 7 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE:BRG) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, BRG stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 44.5. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. current P/B ratio of 4.4 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 2.7.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (BRG)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 4.4% to hit $53.74 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 9.1% from $209970 to a noteworthy $229140. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -9.4% to hit $-0.58 per share. For the fiscal year, BRG’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -181.3% to hit $-2.56 per share.