What’s Really Driving Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Stock Up 5.85% Today

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 5.85% or (11.85 points) to $214.53 from its previous close of $202.68. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 634054 contracts so far this session. CP shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 444.69 thousand shares, but with a 0.13 billion float and a -20.17% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CP stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $363.66 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 69.51% from where the CP share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-33.33 over a week and tumble down $-53.15 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $275.13, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 06/02/20. The recent low of $199.33 stood for a -22.03% since 03/21/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, the two-week RSI stands at 29.24. This figure suggests that CP stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CP readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 15.51% at this stage. This figure means that CP share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) would settle between $223.13/share to $243.58/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $190.89 mark, then the market for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $179.1 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -20.3. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Cowen lifted target price for shares of CP but were stick to Outperform recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on January 30. The price target has been raised from $269 to $291. The Benchmark Company, analysts launched coverage of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 30. Analysts at BofA/Merrill released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to January 14.

CP equity has an average rating of 2.22, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 24 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 8 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 16 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 16 analysts rated Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CP stock price is currently trading at 10.24X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 15.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 15.9. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited current P/B ratio of 5.3 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 3.3.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 41.6% to hit $1.91 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 6.2% from $7.79 billion to a noteworthy $8.27 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 71.7% to hit $3.64 per share. For the fiscal year, CP’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 10.9% to hit $18.23 per share.