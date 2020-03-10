Possible Explanations for Why Digirad Corporation (DRAD) Trades Today Down -20.11%

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD). At current price of $4.21, the shares have already lost -1.06 points (-20.11% lower) from its previous close of $5.27. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 98801 contracts so far this session. DRAD shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 254.18 thousand shares, but with a 0 million float and a 114.07% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for DRAD stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $12 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 185.04% from where the DRAD share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD), the company witnessed their stock rise $1.43 over a week and surge $1.43 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $11.4, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/21/19. The recent low of $2.27 stood for a -63.07% since 02/28/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.21 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Digirad Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 55.88. This figure suggests that DRAD stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current DRAD readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 50.43% at this stage. This figure means that DRAD share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Digirad Corporation (DRAD) would settle between $6.16/share to $7.05/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $4.57 mark, then the market for Digirad Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $3.86 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 1.83. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Caris & Company raised their recommendation on shares of DRAD from Average to Above Average in their opinion released on August 07. Caris & Company, analysts launched coverage of Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) stock with a Average recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on March 13. Analysts at Kaufman Bros are sticking to their Hold stance. However, on February 15, they lifted price target for these shares to $4.80 from $4.50.

DRAD equity has an average rating of 3, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, DRAD stock price is currently trading at 10.76X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 28.8. Digirad Corporation current P/B ratio of 0.5 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.8.