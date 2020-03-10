Here’s Why Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Fell As Much As -9.09% Today

Big changes are happening at Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -9.09% or (-0.1 points) to $1 from its previous close of $1.1. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 6379316 contracts so far this session. AR shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 11.63 million shares, but with a 0.24 billion float and a -25.17% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for AR stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $2.98 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 198% from where the AR share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Antero Resources Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 26.58. This figure suggests that AR stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current AR readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 13.8% at this stage. This figure means that AR share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Antero Resources Corporation (AR) would settle between $1.42/share to $1.73/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.93 mark, then the market for Antero Resources Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.76 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.15. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at MKM Partners lowered their recommendation on shares of AR from Buy to Sell in their opinion released on February 18. Wells Fargo analysts have lowered their rating of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) stock from Equal Weight to Underweight in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 09. Analysts at Morgan Stanley lowered the stock to a Underweight call from its previous Equal-Weight recommendation, in a research note that dated back to October 04.

AR equity has an average rating of 2.79, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 18 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 9 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 9 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) as a buy or a strong buy while 5 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, AR stock price is currently trading at 3.27X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 41. Antero Resources Corporation current P/B ratio of 0 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 0.6.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -13.6% to hit $1.01 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -4.8% from $4.41 billion to a noteworthy $4.2 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Antero Resources Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -100% to hit $0 per share. For the fiscal year, AR’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 211.1% to hit $0.1 per share.