Fact Check: What’s up with T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) today

The biggest gainers of the session on the Wall Street include T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW), which rose 5.21 points or 5.03% to trade at $108.85 as last check. The stock closed last session at $103.64 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 1012032 contracts so far this session. TROW shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.26 million shares, but with a 0.23 billion float and a -17.41% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TROW stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $137.46 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 26.28% from where the TROW share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-16.49 over a week and tumble down $-31.48 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $139.82, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 11/02/20. The recent low of $97.46 stood for a -22.15% since 11/03/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.06 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 33.14. This figure suggests that TROW stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TROW readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 7.35% at this stage. This figure means that TROW share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) would settle between $108.47/share to $113.29/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $101.16 mark, then the market for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $98.68 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -9.2. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wells Fargo raised their recommendation on shares of TROW from Equal Weight to Overweight in their opinion released on January 02. BMO Capital Markets, analysts launched coverage of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) stock with a Market Perform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on October 08. Analysts at BofA/Merrill are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on March 08, they lifted price target for these shares to $107 from $102.

TROW equity has an average rating of 2.56, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 16 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 8 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 8 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, TROW stock price is currently trading at 11.06X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 11.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 12.8. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. current P/B ratio of 3.4 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.3.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 13.8% to hit $1.51 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 10.2% from $5.62 billion to a noteworthy $6.19 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 11.8% to hit $2.09 per share. For the fiscal year, TROW’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 9.5% to hit $8.84 per share.