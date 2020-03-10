Euronav NV (EURN) Got Lifted 8.33% Today. Here’s Why

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $9.88, the shares have already added 0.76 points (8.33% higher) from its previous close of $9.12. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 2141969 contracts so far this session. EURN shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.14 million shares, but with a 0.18 billion float and a -3.29% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for EURN stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $14.75 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 49.29% from where the EURN share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.56 over a week and surge $0.15 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $13.21, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 09/01/20. The recent low of $7.21 stood for a -25.21% since 08/15/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Euronav NV, the two-week RSI stands at 50.94. This figure suggests that EURN stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current EURN readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 42.73% at this stage. This figure means that EURN share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Euronav NV (EURN) would settle between $9.43/share to $9.73/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $8.94 mark, then the market for Euronav NV becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $8.75 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.02. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Stifel raised their recommendation on shares of EURN from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on October 17. DNB Markets analysts bumped their rating on Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) stock from Hold to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 12. Analysts at JP Morgan released an upgrade from Neutral to Overweight for the stock, in a research note that dated back to January 23.

EURN equity has an average rating of 1.56, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 9 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 9 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 9 analysts rated Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, EURN stock price is currently trading at 6.66X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 16.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 13.2. Euronav NV current P/B ratio of 0.8 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.3.

Euronav NV (EURN)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 71% to hit $370870, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 19.2% from $932380 to a noteworthy $1.11 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Euronav NV is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 900% to hit $0.9 per share. For the fiscal year, EURN’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 256.4% to hit $1.96 per share.