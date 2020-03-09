YayYo, Inc. (YAYO): Why Its Shares Are Down -17.31 Percent Today?

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with YayYo, Inc. (NASDAQ:YAYO) stock? Its price is nose-diving -0.03 points, trading at $0.15 levels, and is down -17.31% from its previous close of $0.18. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 286408 contracts so far this session. YAYO shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.08 million shares, but with a 7.84 million float and a -3.7% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for YAYO stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $3.25 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 2066.67% from where the YAYO share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for YayYo, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 18.59. This figure suggests that YAYO stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current YAYO readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 4.56% at this stage. This figure means that YAYO share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that YayYo, Inc. (YAYO) would settle between $0.1899/share to $0.1979/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.177 mark, then the market for YayYo, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.1721 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.0158. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Aegis Capital, assumed coverage of YAYO assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on January 28.

YAYO equity has an average rating of –, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated YayYo, Inc. (NASDAQ:YAYO) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.