Why Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE) Is Down A Whooping -44.91% Today

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -44.91% or (-0.97 points) to $1.19 from its previous close of $2.16. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 79920 contracts so far this session. NINE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 189.84 thousand shares, but with a 15.62 million float and a -46.8% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for NINE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $9.06 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 661.34% from where the NINE share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Nine Energy Service, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 17.91. This figure suggests that NINE stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current NINE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 8.77% at this stage. This figure means that NINE share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE) would settle between $2.7/share to $3.25/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.88 mark, then the market for Nine Energy Service, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.61 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.1. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Credit Suisse lowered their recommendation on shares of NINE from Outperform to Neutral in their opinion released on December 03. BofA/Merrill analysts have lowered their rating of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) stock from Neutral to Underperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on October 08. Analysts at BofA/Merrill lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to August 28.

NINE equity has an average rating of 2.2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 10 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -32.2% to hit $155530, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -0.2% from $827170 to a noteworthy $825320. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Nine Energy Service, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -170.6% to hit $-0.48 per share. For the fiscal year, NINE’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -110.9% to hit $-0.26 per share.