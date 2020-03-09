Why Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) Stock Tumbled -13.61% in Trade Today?

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $56, the shares have already lost -8.82 points (-13.61% lower) from its previous close of $64.82. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 102395 contracts so far this session. IBP shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 248.54 thousand shares, but with a 22.68 million float and a -1.86% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for IBP stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $77 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 37.5% from where the IBP share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-7.2 over a week and tumble down $-18.14 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $80.25, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/24/20. The recent low of $42.71 stood for a -30.22% since 03/20/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.31 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Installed Building Products, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 28.05. This figure suggests that IBP stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current IBP readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 18.69% at this stage. This figure means that IBP share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) would settle between $67.73/share to $70.65/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $62.21 mark, then the market for Installed Building Products, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $59.61 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.61. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at SunTrust raised their recommendation on shares of IBP from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on March 04. The Benchmark Company, analysts launched coverage of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) stock with a Hold recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on February 05. Analysts at RBC Capital Mkts released an upgrade from Sector Perform to Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to December 17.

IBP equity has an average rating of 2.6, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 11 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 7 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, IBP stock price is currently trading at 14.74X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 28.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 26.7. Installed Building Products, Inc. current P/B ratio of 7.8 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 3.4.

Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 13% to hit $386610, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 11.6% from $1.51 billion to a noteworthy $1.69 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Installed Building Products, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 29.4% to hit $0.66 per share. For the fiscal year, IBP’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 20.1% to hit $3.95 per share.