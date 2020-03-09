Why Everyone’s Talking About Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) stock? Its price is nose-diving -6.96 points, trading at $20.9 levels, and is down -24.98% from its previous close of $27.86. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 36215 contracts so far this session. TRGP shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.31 million shares, but with a 0.23 billion float and a -14.01% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TRGP stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $44.32 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 112.06% from where the TRGP share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Targa Resources Corp., the two-week RSI stands at 18.4. This figure suggests that TRGP stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TRGP readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 22.31% at this stage. This figure means that TRGP share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) would settle between $30.21/share to $32.57/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $26.5 mark, then the market for Targa Resources Corp. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $25.15 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -4.14. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Robert W. Baird lowered their recommendation on shares of TRGP from Outperform to Neutral in their opinion released on March 09. Wolfe Research analysts have lowered their rating of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) stock from Peer Perform to Underperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 08. Analysts at Morgan Stanley, made their first call for the equity with a Equal-Weight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to January 06.

TRGP equity has an average rating of 2.36, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 22 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 10 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 12 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 11 analysts rated Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, TRGP stock price is currently trading at 37.5X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 16.7. Targa Resources Corp. current P/B ratio of 1.3 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.7.

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -0.9% to hit $2.28 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 23.9% from $8.67 billion to a noteworthy $10.74 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Targa Resources Corp. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 66.7% to hit $-0.1 per share. For the fiscal year, TRGP’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 104.2% to hit $0.06 per share.