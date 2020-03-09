Why Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Is Getting Crushed -31.79% Today

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -31.79% or (-4.25 points) to $9.12 from its previous close of $13.37. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1308316 contracts so far this session. DVN shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 6.98 million shares, but with a 0.37 billion float and a -17.67% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for DVN stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $30.29 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 232.13% from where the DVN share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Devon Energy Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 13.56. This figure suggests that DVN stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current DVN readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 11.16% at this stage. This figure means that DVN share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) would settle between $14.72/share to $16.08/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $12.51 mark, then the market for Devon Energy Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $11.66 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.23. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Raymond James raised their recommendation on shares of DVN from Mkt Perform to Outperform in their opinion released on March 09. SunTrust analysts have lowered their rating of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) stock from Buy to Hold in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 09. Analysts at BofA/Merrill lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to March 09.

DVN equity has an average rating of 2.16, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 31 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 11 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 20 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 19 analysts rated Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, DVN stock price is currently trading at 9.62X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 56.6. Devon Energy Corporation current P/B ratio of 0.9 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 0.9.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -30.3% to hit $1.54 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 0.6% from $6.22 billion to a noteworthy $6.26 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Devon Energy Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -72.2% to hit $0.1 per share. For the fiscal year, DVN’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -30.6% to hit $0.75 per share.