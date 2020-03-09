Why Aon plc (AON) Is An Unattractive Stock Today

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $179.99, the shares have already lost -34.82 points (-16.21% lower) from its previous close of $214.81. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 2007687 contracts so far this session. AON shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 937.38 thousand shares, but with a 0.23 billion float and a 3.27% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for AON stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $234.81 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 30.46% from where the AON share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Aon plc (NYSE:AON), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-38.14 over a week and tumble down $-47.21 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $238.19, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/19/20. The recent low of $162.66 stood for a -24.43% since 11/03/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.77 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Aon plc, the two-week RSI stands at 27.16. This figure suggests that AON stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current AON readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 25.34% at this stage. This figure means that AON share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Aon plc (AON) would settle between $218.39/share to $221.97/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $208.85 mark, then the market for Aon plc becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $202.89 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -8.34. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wells Fargo raised their recommendation on shares of AON from Equal Weight to Overweight in their opinion released on February 25. Citigroup, analysts launched coverage of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 21. Analysts at William Blair released an upgrade from Mkt Perform to Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to December 19.

AON equity has an average rating of 2.63, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 18 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 11 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated Aon plc (NYSE:AON) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, AON stock price is currently trading at 18.39X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 33.7 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 29.5. Aon plc current P/B ratio of 14.7 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 5.4.

Aon plc (AON)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 2.8% to hit $3.31 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 5.8% from $11.01 billion to a noteworthy $11.65 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Aon plc is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 11.2% to hit $3.68 per share. For the fiscal year, AON’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 13.6% to hit $10.42 per share.