Why Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT) Is Getting Crushed -20.1% Today

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -20.1% or (-2.9 points) to $11.52 from its previous close of $14.42. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 2521072 contracts so far this session. APT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 4.61 million shares, but with a 10.63 million float and a -31.33% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for APT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $2.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -78.3% from where the APT share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-3.09 over a week and surge $7.34 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $41.59, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/28/20. The recent low of $3.2 stood for a -72.3% since 04/12/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of -2.18 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., the two-week RSI stands at 51.32. This figure suggests that APT stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current APT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 26.84% at this stage. This figure means that APT share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT) would settle between $16.07/share to $17.73/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $13.44 mark, then the market for Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $12.47 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.47. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Dougherty & Company lowered their recommendation on shares of APT from Buy to Neutral in their opinion released on March 30. Dougherty & Company, analysts launched coverage of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on October 16.

Moving on, APT stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 62.7 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 26.7. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. current P/B ratio of 5.6 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 3.4.