Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Getting Crushed -15.13% Today — Here’s The Simple Explanation Why

What just happened? Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) stock value has plummeted by nearly -15.13% or (-13.84 points) to $77.64 from its previous close of $91.48. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1859853 contracts so far this session. TSCO shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.53 million shares, but with a 0.12 billion float and a 3.36% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TSCO stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $105.04 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 35.29% from where the TSCO share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-12.8 over a week and tumble down $-17.87 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $114.25, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/19/19. The recent low of $77.78 stood for a -32.04% since 03/09/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.97 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Tractor Supply Company, the two-week RSI stands at 26.66. This figure suggests that TSCO stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TSCO readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 30.62% at this stage. This figure means that TSCO share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) would settle between $93.06/share to $94.64/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $89.71 mark, then the market for Tractor Supply Company becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $87.94 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.64. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BofA/Merrill raised their recommendation on shares of TSCO from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on January 31. Telsey Advisory Group analysts again handed out a Market Perform recommendation to Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on January 31. The target price has been raised from $108 to $106. Analysts at Morgan Stanley released an upgrade from Equal-Weight to Overweight for the stock, in a research note that dated back to January 22.

TSCO equity has an average rating of 2.29, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 28 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 13 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 15 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 15 analysts rated Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, TSCO stock price is currently trading at 16.36X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 19.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 21.1. Tractor Supply Company current P/B ratio of 6.8 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 5.3.