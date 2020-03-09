The News That Sent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) Give Up As Much As -49.44% Today

Big changes are happening at Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -49.44% or (-24.01 points) to $24.55 from its previous close of $48.56. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 2723883 contracts so far this session. FANG shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.38 million shares, but with a 0.16 billion float and a -21.68% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for FANG stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $122.82 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 400.29% from where the FANG share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Diamondback Energy, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 9.65. This figure suggests that FANG stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current FANG readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 8.19% at this stage. This figure means that FANG share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) would settle between $53.83/share to $59.09/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $45.4 mark, then the market for Diamondback Energy, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $42.23 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -12.15. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at SunTrust lowered their recommendation on shares of FANG from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on March 09. Imperial Capital analysts again handed out a Outperform recommendation to Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on January 14. The target price has been raised from $88 to $110. Analysts at Johnson Rice lowered the stock to a Accumulate call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to November 19.

FANG equity has an average rating of 1.77, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 34 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 33 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 33 analysts rated Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, FANG stock price is currently trading at 4.98X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 33 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 56.6. Diamondback Energy, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 0.9.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 31.3% to hit $1.13 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 20.2% from $3.96 billion to a noteworthy $4.76 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Diamondback Energy, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 38.1% to hit $1.92 per share. For the fiscal year, FANG’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 18.8% to hit $8.23 per share.