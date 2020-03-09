The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX): Why Its Shares Are Down -14.77 Percent Today?

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) stock? Its price is nose-diving -3.23 points, trading at $18.61 levels, and is down -14.77% from its previous close of $21.84. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 306133 contracts so far this session. GBX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 458.12 thousand shares, but with a 31.88 million float and a -9.86% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for GBX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $31.83 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 71.04% from where the GBX share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 17.15. This figure suggests that GBX stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current GBX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 12.78% at this stage. This figure means that GBX share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) would settle between $22.71/share to $23.59/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $21.19 mark, then the market for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $20.55 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.08. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wells Fargo lowered their recommendation on shares of GBX from Equal Weight to Underweight in their opinion released on January 14. Susquehanna analysts have lowered their rating of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) stock from Positive to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 08. Analysts at Cowen are sticking to their Outperform stance. However, on October 28, they lifted price target for these shares to $38 from $42.

GBX equity has an average rating of 3, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 6 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, GBX stock price is currently trading at 8.67X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 11.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 18.3. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.8.