Should You Buy Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR)’s Stock Price That’s Melting -31.29% Today?

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $6.78, the shares have already lost -3.08 points (-31.29% lower) from its previous close of $9.86. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 74975 contracts so far this session. RTLR shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 414.57 thousand shares, but with a 42.41 million float and a -21.68% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for RTLR stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $20.88 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 207.96% from where the RTLR share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Rattler Midstream LP, the two-week RSI stands at 9.12. This figure suggests that RTLR stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current RTLR readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 6.43% at this stage. This figure means that RTLR share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) would settle between $10.49/share to $11.13/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $9.45 mark, then the market for Rattler Midstream LP becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $9.05 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.81. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at SunTrust lowered their recommendation on shares of RTLR from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on March 09. Piper Sandler analysts have lowered their rating of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) stock from Overweight to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 09. Analysts at Wells Fargo lowered the stock to a Equal Weight call from its previous Overweight recommendation, in a research note that dated back to January 07.

RTLR equity has an average rating of 2.25, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 16 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 7 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 9 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 9 analysts rated Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, RTLR stock price is currently trading at 5.46X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 15.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 16.7. Rattler Midstream LP current P/B ratio of 2 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.7.