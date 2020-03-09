Should You Buy Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP)’s Stock Price That’s Melting -42.41% Today?

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:GDP) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $2.92, the shares have already lost -2.15 points (-42.41% lower) from its previous close of $5.07. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 114310 contracts so far this session. GDP shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 19.82 million shares, but with a 10.76 million float and a -4.88% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for GDP stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $12 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 310.96% from where the GDP share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 22.95. This figure suggests that GDP stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current GDP readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 40.31% at this stage. This figure means that GDP share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP) would settle between $5.13/share to $5.18/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $5.01 mark, then the market for Goodrich Petroleum Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $4.94 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.45. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at B. Riley FBR, assumed coverage of GDP assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on May 20. CapitalOne analysts have lowered their rating of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:GDP) stock from Overweight to Equal Weight in a separate flash note issued to investors on December 20. Analysts at IFS Securities, made their first call for the equity with a Outperform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to October 29.

GDP equity has an average rating of 2.2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:GDP) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, GDP stock price is currently trading at 7.62X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 5.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 56.6. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation current P/B ratio of 0.8 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 0.9.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -6.3% to hit $28.33 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -0.3% from $118360 to a noteworthy $118000. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 600% to hit $0.21 per share. For the fiscal year, GDP’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -94% to hit $0.03 per share.