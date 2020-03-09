Polaris Inc. (PII) Loses -14.28%: Reasons Investors Are Selling The Shares Today

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) is -12.22 points lower today and the only thing that matters is where they go from here. You simply have to look deeper than the share price and explore the fundamentals and future growth potential. The stock value has plummeted by nearly -14.28% to $73.37 from its previous close of $85.59. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 790920 contracts so far this session. PII shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 773.98 thousand shares, but with a 57.65 million float and a 3.71% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for PII stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $111.27 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 51.66% from where the PII share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Polaris Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 30.03. This figure suggests that PII stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current PII readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 27.48% at this stage. This figure means that PII share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Polaris Inc. (PII) would settle between $87.49/share to $89.4/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $83.01 mark, then the market for Polaris Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $80.44 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.95. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wedbush lowered their recommendation on shares of PII from Outperform to Neutral in their opinion released on January 17. Lake Street analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on October 23. The target price has been raised from $112 to $118. Analysts at UBS released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to July 31.

PII equity has an average rating of 2.27, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 14 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 8 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, PII stock price is currently trading at 11.21X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 16.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 16. Polaris Inc. current P/B ratio of 4.8 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 3.8.

Polaris Inc. (PII)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -0.1% to hit $1.5 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 3.6% from $6.78 billion to a noteworthy $7.02 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Polaris Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -44.4% to hit $0.6 per share. For the fiscal year, PII’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 10.1% to hit $6.96 per share.