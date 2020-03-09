Looking Into What Made GeoPark Limited (GPRK) Sink More Than -28.81 Percent Today

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK). At current price of $11.02, the shares have already lost -4.46 points (-28.81% lower) from its previous close of $15.48. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 153095 contracts so far this session. GPRK shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 207.04 thousand shares, but with a 30.21 million float and a -7.08% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for GPRK stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $26.61 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 141.47% from where the GPRK share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-5.62 over a week and tumble down $-7.72 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $22.62, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/30/19. The recent low of $10.6 stood for a -51.09% since 09/03/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.57 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for GeoPark Limited, the two-week RSI stands at 16.89. This figure suggests that GPRK stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current GPRK readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 15.14% at this stage. This figure means that GPRK share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that GeoPark Limited (GPRK) would settle between $16.36/share to $17.25/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $14.93 mark, then the market for GeoPark Limited becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $14.39 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.7. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets, assumed coverage of GPRK assigning Outperform rating, according to their opinion released on March 03. Itau BBA analysts bumped their rating on GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) stock from Market Perform to Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 13. Analysts at Canaccord Genuity, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to September 21.

Moving on, GPRK stock price is currently trading at 5.73X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 15.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 56.6. GeoPark Limited current P/B ratio of 6.9 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 0.9.

GeoPark Limited (GPRK)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 4.6% to hit $158100, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 4.6% from $601200 to a noteworthy $628910. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, GeoPark Limited is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 80.8% to hit $0.47 per share. For the fiscal year, GPRK’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 4.1% to hit $1.51 per share.