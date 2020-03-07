Why Adobe Inc. (ADBE)’s Stock Is Melting Down -4.99% Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) stock? Its price is nose-diving -17.51 points, trading at $333.52 levels, and is down -4.99% from its previous close of $351.03. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1819615 contracts so far this session. ADBE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.65 million shares, but with a 0.48 billion float and a 4% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ADBE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $359.12 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 7.68% from where the ADBE share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-10.44 over a week and tumble down $-32.78 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $386.74, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/20/20. The recent low of $249.1 stood for a -13.76% since 08/03/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.03 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Adobe Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 40.06. This figure suggests that ADBE stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ADBE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 41.2% at this stage. This figure means that ADBE share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Adobe Inc. (ADBE) would settle between $358.59/share to $366.15/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $345.33 mark, then the market for Adobe Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $339.63 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.97. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at UBS lifted target price for shares of ADBE but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on February 19. The price target has been raised from $360 to $430. Cleveland Research analysts bumped their rating on Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 27. Analysts at Oppenheimer released an upgrade from Perform to Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to January 17.

ADBE equity has an average rating of 2.1, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 29 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 10 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 19 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 19 analysts rated Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, ADBE stock price is currently trading at 30.15X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 58.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 29.2. Adobe Inc. current P/B ratio of 16.1 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 10.2.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 19.7% to hit $3.05 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 17.9% from $11.17 billion to a noteworthy $13.17 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Adobe Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 30.4% to hit $2.23 per share. For the fiscal year, ADBE’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 24.7% to hit $9.81 per share.