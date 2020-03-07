What’s Really Driving CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) Stock Down -5.96% Today

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -5.96% or (-0.03 points) to $0.51 from its previous close of $0.54. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 471535 contracts so far this session. CBL shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.85 million shares, but with a 0.16 billion float and a -3.42% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CBL stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $1.06 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 107.84% from where the CBL share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.01 over a week and tumble down $-0.33 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $2.02, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/13/19. The recent low of $0.46 stood for a -74.93% since 02/26/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.94 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for CBL & Associates Properties, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 25.15. This figure suggests that CBL stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CBL readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 29.08% at this stage. This figure means that CBL share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) would settle between $0.56/share to $0.58/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.52 mark, then the market for CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.51 for its downside target.

Analysts at BTIG Research raised their recommendation on shares of CBL from Sell to Neutral in their opinion released on May 31. JP Morgan analysts have lowered their rating of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) stock from Neutral to Underweight in a separate flash note issued to investors on December 19. Analysts at Jefferies lowered the stock to a Underperform call from its previous Hold recommendation, in a research note that dated back to December 21.

CBL equity has an average rating of 3.73, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 10 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) as a buy or a strong buy while 6 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CBL stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 26.5. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.5.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -9% to hit $173770, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -8.7% from $768160 to a noteworthy $701010. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 75.9% to hit $-0.07 per share. For the fiscal year, CBL’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 64.9% to hit $-0.26 per share.