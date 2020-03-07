That might explain why Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) is falling by 4.41% and Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (SBS) falling by 4.98%

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) is currently trading at around $5.85, a price level that means its value has jumped 4.28% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, UBX shares have hit a high of $6.1634 and a low of $5.90. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $10.41 and a low of $5.61, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -4.41%. That was after the news story published on Mar-03-20 that was titled ‘UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results’.

Comparatively, UBX’s year to date performance is at -15.12%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -1.77% over the last week and -5.99% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.43, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 6.81% and 6.58% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 5 analysts have given Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) a consensus price target of 21.40, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $33.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $8.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 70.75% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 82.27%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 26.88 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.00 for the stock, suggesting that investors Buy the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald issued a stock update for Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) on December 12, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Overweight” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald on March 07, 2019 rated the stock at Overweight. 5 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 1 of the 5 rate it as a Hold; 4 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -18.53%, while it is -13.00% below and -7.13% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 590035.0 against a 3-month average of 194.62K.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 94.09% of the Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $34.98 million worth of the company’s shares. Baillie Gifford and Company purchased 3.8 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Blackrock Inc. acquired over 2.21 million shares.

The top investor is Fidelity Growth Company Fund that owns 2.21 million shares valued at 17.09 million. The company has a 4.82% stake in Unity Biotechnology Inc. The Smallcap World Fund owns 1.83 million shares valued at 11.19 million, which represents a total stake of 3.99% of the company’s shares. iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 595235.0 shares in Unity Biotechnology Inc., which makes up 1.30% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has gained 29.94% over the course of a year, with the price now at $12.21. According to a PR Newswire story on Feb-20-20, ‘Sabesp – Material Fact’. The shares of the company were last trading at -4.98% lower, and went as high as $13.47 on the 05th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $12.70 and $13.47. The shares of the company are below the target price of $71.20 by -483.13%. The current market cap of the company is $8.94B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -15.32% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -20.71% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -12.59% in the past one month, -5.24% loss in 3 months, and 3.46% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of SBS during past week was calculated to be 5.16% while that of a month was 3.32%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $1.25 that will grow at 12.50% for the year. Earnings per share will grow by 10.71% annually over the next 5-year period. 1 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $829.08M and a high of $829.08M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 113.90%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the SBS stock, the company needs to record a growth of -22.85% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $15.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $14.37 while its 200-day moving average is $13.20. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, SBS has around 695.86M shares outstanding that normally trades 338.09M of its float. The price of SBS recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -2.36% with 0.57 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 0.78 while its RSI stands at 32.21.

Analysts are estimating that the SBS stock price might go down by -38.0%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $16.85 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $13.53. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -10.81% from its current price. All in all, the price of SBS has decreased by -14.62% so far this year.