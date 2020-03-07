Technical Analysis 06 March 2020 – Frontier Communications Corporation (FTR), SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV)

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) is currently trading at around $0.47, a price level that means its value has jumped 13.39% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, FTR shares have hit a high of $0.53 and a low of $0.4101. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $2.96 and a low of $0.41, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -5.10%. That was after the news story published on Feb-28-20 that was titled ‘Earnings Reports for the Week of March 2-6 (COST, TGT, ZM)’.

Comparatively, FTR’s year to date performance is at -44.92%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -3.18% over the last week and -13.43% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.05, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 16.55% and 9.29% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $1.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $0.40. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 6.0% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 53.0%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose -17.5 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 4.00 for the stock, suggesting that investors Underweight the stock. Raymond James issued a stock update for Frontier Communications Corporation (FTR) on February 19, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Mkt Perform” rating. Wells Fargo on January 08, 2019 rated the stock at Underperform. 1 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 1 of the 1 rate it as a Hold; 0 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -52.94%, while it is -25.30% below and -16.50% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 423183.0 against a 3-month average of 2.07M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 61.52% of the Frontier Communications Corporation (FTR) total float.

Meanwhile, SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV) has gained 103.72% over the course of a year, with the price now at $6.77. According to a Newsfile story on Mar-05-20, ‘SilverCrest Announces Increased Metallurgical Recoveries for Las Chispas Feasibility Study’. The shares of the company were last trading at -4.78% lower, and went as high as $7.18 on the 05th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $6.78 and $7.18. The current market cap of the company is $762.31M. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a 0.56% lead over SMA 50 and a reduction of -18.43% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a gain of 15.42% in the past one month, 16.37% gain in 3 months, and 13.94% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of SILV during past week was calculated to be 7.52% while that of a month was 6.13%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$0.07.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the SILV stock, the company needs to record a growth of -15.81% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $7.84. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $6.74 while its 200-day moving average is $5.61. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, SILV has around 107.22M shares outstanding that normally trades 79.56M of its float. The price of SILV recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 2.45% with 0.43 average true range (ATR). The stock now has its RSI stands at 47.97.

Analysts are estimating that the SILV stock price might go down by -58.79%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $10.75 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $7.17. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -5.91% from its current price. All in all, the price of SILV has increased by 5.49% so far this year.