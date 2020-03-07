Stock Price Analysis: Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) 4.49% lower today while Viasat Inc. (VSAT) is trading 4.74% lower

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) is currently trading at around $2.79, a price level that means its value has jumped 455.32% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, WKHS shares have hit a high of $3.08 and a low of $2.92. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $5.37 and a low of $0.50, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -4.49%. That was after the news story published on Mar-05-20 that was titled ‘Workhorse Awarded ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Quality Management System’.

Comparatively, WKHS’s year to date performance is at -3.95%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -6.41% over the last week and -4.89% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.27, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 9.68% and 7.96% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 2 analysts have given Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) a consensus price target of 5.75, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $6.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $5.50. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 51.48% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 53.5%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 49.27 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 1.50 for the stock, suggesting that investors Buy the stock. BTIG Research issued a stock update for Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) on January 31, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Buy” rating. Maxim Group on January 24, 2018 rated the stock at Buy. 2 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 0 of the 2 rate it as a Hold; 2 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -11.49%, while it is -14.44% below and -15.07% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 878241.0 against a 3-month average of 1.61M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 27.52% of the Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) total float.

Meanwhile, Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has lost -27.98% over the course of a year, with the price now at $51.41. According to a PR Newswire story on Mar-05-20, ‘Viasat Strengthens Management Team; Adds Three Executive Hires’. The shares of the company were last trading at -4.74% lower, and went as high as $58.08 on the 05th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $52.19 and $58.08. The shares of the company are below the target price of $90.63 by -76.29%. The current market cap of the company is $3.32B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -22.35% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -47.17% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -18.54% in the past one month, -25.49% loss in 3 months, and -30.33% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of VSAT during past week was calculated to be 6.14% while that of a month was 4.31%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $0.01 and $0.59 for the next quarter but will shrink at -6.40% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 2165.38% for the next fiscal year. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 10.00% to $612.77M. 6 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $599.6M and a high of $636M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 159.50%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the VSAT stock, the company needs to record a growth of -57.56% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $81.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $65.78 while its 200-day moving average is $74.82. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, VSAT has around 61.60M shares outstanding that normally trades 58.93M of its float. The price of VSAT recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -5.33% with 2.54 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 0.76 while its RSI stands at 24.42.

Analysts are estimating that the VSAT stock price might go down by -182.05%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $145.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $75.00. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -45.89% from its current price. All in all, the price of VSAT has decreased by -26.27% so far this year.