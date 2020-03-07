Stock News Summary – March 06, 2020: Cloudera Inc. (CLDR), Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (MGEN)

Cloudera Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) is currently trading at around $8.18, a price level that means its value has jumped 67.28% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, CLDR shares have hit a high of $8.87 and a low of $8.41. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $14.73 and a low of $4.89, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -4.77%. That was after the news story published on Mar-06-20 that was titled ‘Cloudera (CLDR) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in Store?’.

Comparatively, CLDR’s year to date performance is at -26.14%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -3.59% over the last week and -19.04% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.47, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 5.83% and 4.26% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 18 analysts have given Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) a consensus price target of 12.13, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $17.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $8.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 25.64% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 51.88%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose -2.25 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.80 for the stock, suggesting that investors Hold the stock. JMP Securities issued a stock update for Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) on September 05, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Mkt Outperform” rating. Stifel on June 06, 2019 rated the stock at Hold. 17 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 12 of the 17 rate it as a Hold; 5 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -5.28%, while it is -24.76% below and -18.93% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 1.75 million against a 3-month average of 4.58M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 80.48% of the Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $637.27 million worth of the company’s shares. Intel Corporation purchased 26.07 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Blackrock Inc. acquired over 21.11 million shares.

The top investor is Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund that owns 8.22 million shares valued at 43.24 million. The company has a 2.94% stake in Cloudera Inc. The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns 6.47 million shares valued at 34.05 million, which represents a total stake of 2.32% of the company’s shares. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund holds 5.93 million shares in Cloudera Inc., which makes up 2.12% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) has lost -66.12% over the course of a year, with the price now at $0.77. According to a Zacks story on Mar-04-20, ‘Signal Genetics, Inc. (MGEN) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week’s Release’. The shares of the company were last trading at -5.29% lower, and went as high as $0.922 on the 05th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $0.7418 and $0.922. The shares of the company are below the target price of $5.40 by -601.3%. The current market cap of the company is $33.59M. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -8.65% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -79.74% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -31.68% in the past one month, 9.86% gain in 3 months, and -28.68% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of MGEN during past week was calculated to be 23.21% while that of a month was 15.98%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$1.36 and -$0.65 for the next quarter but will grow at 19.80% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 43.00% for the next fiscal year. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 51.30% to $720k. 5 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to as high as $1.5M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -23.20%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the MGEN stock, the company needs to record a growth of -549.35% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $5.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $0.85 while its 200-day moving average is $1.21. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, MGEN has around 41.32M shares outstanding that normally trades 41.32M of its float. The price of MGEN recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 22.22% with 0.20 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.67 while its RSI stands at 47.34.

Analysts are estimating that the MGEN stock price might go down by -1198.7%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $10.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $1.00. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -29.87% from its current price. All in all, the price of MGEN has increased by 69.41% so far this year.