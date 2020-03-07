Price Analysis & Overview March 6: Zuora Inc. (ZUO), Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)

Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) is currently trading at around $11.47, a price level that means its value has jumped -2.22% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, ZUO shares have hit a high of $12.48 and a low of $11.73. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $24.43 and a low of $11.73, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -4.81%. That was after the news story published on Mar-05-20 that was titled ‘Zuora (ZUO) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week’s Release’.

Comparatively, ZUO’s year to date performance is at -15.91%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -8.37% over the last week and -24.40% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.68, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 6.56% and 4.54% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 8 analysts have given Zuora Inc. (ZUO) a consensus price target of 18.38, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $22.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $13.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 36.28% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 47.86%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 11.77 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.10 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. First Analysis Sec issued a stock update for Zuora Inc. (ZUO) on January 15, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Outperform” rating. Needham on May 31, 2019 rated the stock at Buy. 7 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 1 of the 7 rate it as a Hold; 5 see it a buy, while 1 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -24.05%, while it is -22.88% below and -21.87% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 435103.0 against a 3-month average of 1.16M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 66.72% of the Zuora Inc. (ZUO) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $101.62 million worth of the company’s shares. Blackrock Inc. purchased 6.98 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Brown Advisory Inc. acquired over 4.37 million shares.

The top investor is iShares Russell 2000 ETF that owns 1.99 million shares valued at 31.72 million. The company has a 2.12% stake in Zuora Inc. The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns 1.88 million shares valued at 28.86 million, which represents a total stake of 2.01% of the company’s shares. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund holds 1.84 million shares in Zuora Inc., which makes up 1.96% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) has gained 16.35% over the course of a year, with the price now at $2.91. According to a Zacks story on Mar-04-20, ‘Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates’. The shares of the company were last trading at -4.90% lower, and went as high as $3.17 on the 05th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $2.94 and $3.17. The shares of the company are below the target price of $6.88 by -136.43%. The current market cap of the company is $121.45M. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -10.60% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -34.46% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a gain of 3.03% in the past one month, 29.11% gain in 3 months, and 44.34% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of CDTX during past week was calculated to be 12.33% while that of a month was 7.72%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$1.39 and -$1.72 for the next quarter but will grow at 13.40% for the year. Earnings per share will decrease by -23.70% for the next fiscal year. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to be at $2.5M. 2 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to as high as $5M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 116.00%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the CDTX stock, the company needs to record a growth of -106.19% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $6.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $3.26 while its 200-day moving average is $2.23. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, CDTX has around 39.69M shares outstanding that normally trades 34.23M of its float. The price of CDTX recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 7.75% with 0.29 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 2.21 while its RSI stands at 43.40.

Analysts are estimating that the CDTX stock price might go down by -174.91%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $8.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $4.00. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -37.46% from its current price. All in all, the price of CDTX has decreased by -20.31% so far this year.