Price Analysis & Overview March 6: Inogen Inc. (INGN), Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)

Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) is currently trading at around $46.35, a price level that means its value has jumped 24.43% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, INGN shares have hit a high of $44.491 and a low of $41.62. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $103.21 and a low of $37.25, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 8.85%. That was after the news story published on Feb-27-20 that was titled ‘Inogen, Inc. Just Missed EPS By 13%: Here’s What Analysts Think Will Happen Next’.

Comparatively, INGN’s year to date performance is at -37.68%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -11.16% over the last week and -6.25% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 2.93, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 8.10% and 6.58% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 6 analysts have given Inogen Inc. (INGN) a consensus price target of 65.00, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $80.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $45.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 19.39% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 42.06%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose -3.0 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.70 for the stock, suggesting that investors Hold the stock. Needham issued a stock update for Inogen Inc. (INGN) on November 06, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray on September 13, 2019 rated the stock at Overweight. 5 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 3 of the 5 rate it as a Hold; 2 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -18.71%, while it is -10.62% below and 1.75% above its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 207535.0 against a 3-month average of 354.68K.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 108.86% of the Inogen Inc. (INGN) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $253.63 million worth of the company’s shares. Novo Holdings A/S purchased 3.55 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Blackrock Inc. acquired over 3.14 million shares.

The top investor is Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund that owns 1.91 million shares valued at 91.47 million. The company has a 8.66% stake in Inogen Inc. The iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns 1.08 million shares valued at 79.8 million, which represents a total stake of 4.92% of the company’s shares. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund holds 479692.0 shares in Inogen Inc., which makes up 2.18% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) has lost -79.39% over the course of a year, with the price now at $0.42. According to a PR Newswire story on Mar-03-20, ‘KanKan AI Upgrades Its Product Technology to Provide for Touch-Free Temperature Measurement for Mass Screening of High-Traffic Areas’. The shares of the company were last trading at -4.65% lower, and went as high as $0.51 on the 05th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $0.41 and $0.51. The shares of the company are below the target price of $4.00 by -852.38%. The current market cap of the company is $21.62M. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -28.18% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -87.10% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -19.22% in the past one month, -29.92% loss in 3 months, and -51.95% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of MARK during past week was calculated to be 27.83% while that of a month was 19.19%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$0.51 and -$0.48 for the next quarter but will grow at 82.40% for the year. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to drop -96.70% to $730k. 1 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $730k and a high of $730k. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -37.00%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the MARK stock, the company needs to record a growth of -852.38% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $4.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $0.58 while its 200-day moving average is $0.77. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, MARK has around 49.47M shares outstanding that normally trades 35.24M of its float. The price of MARK recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -34.13% with 0.11 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.50 while its RSI stands at 33.29.

Analysts are estimating that the MARK stock price might go down by -852.38%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $4.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $4.00. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -852.38% from its current price. All in all, the price of MARK has decreased by -15.15% so far this year.