Why there is big stock price movements today? Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO), Sea Limited (SE)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) is currently trading at around $13.38, a price level that means its value has jumped 10.99% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, TWO shares have hit a high of $14.10 and a low of $13.91. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $15.85 and a low of $12.06, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -4.50%. That was after the news story published on Feb-28-20 that was titled ‘3 Defensive Dividend Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yield’.

Comparatively, TWO’s year to date performance is at -4.17%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -0.85% over the last week and -8.43% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.39, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 3.80% and 2.37% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. Analysts have given Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) a consensus price target of 15.58, which is noticeably above its current trading value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.00 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. Compass Point issued a stock update for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) on December 02, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Mkts on October 03, 2019 rated the stock at Outperform. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -3.14%, while it is -10.60% below and -10.13% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 955121.0 against a 3-month average of 2.12M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 62.51% of the Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) total float.

Meanwhile, Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has gained 129.72% over the course of a year, with the price now at $50.49. According to a Zacks story on Mar-04-20, ‘Sea’s (SE) Q4 Loss Narrower Than Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y’. The shares of the company were last trading at -3.93% lower, and went as high as $52.77 on the 05th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $50.38 and $52.77. The shares of the company are below the target price of $47.41 by 6.1%. The current market cap of the company is $24.35B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a 13.40% lead over SMA 50 and a reduction of -4.31% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a gain of 12.26% in the past one month, 42.94% gain in 3 months, and 64.71% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of SE during past week was calculated to be 5.58% while that of a month was 4.13%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$3.74 and -$0.90 for the next quarter but will shrink at -69.70% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 45.10% for the next fiscal year. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 60.20% to $927.18M. 5 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $898M and a high of $967.3M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 29.70%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the SE stock and to determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $44.75 while its 200-day moving average is $35.89. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, SE has around 463.35M shares outstanding that normally trades 58.96M of its float. The price of SE recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 16.62% with 2.20 average true range (ATR). The stock now has its RSI stands at 59.01.