Why Friday’s Active Stocks Include ConocoPhillips (COP) and Twitter Inc. (TWTR)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is currently trading at around $45.49, a price level that means its value has jumped 0.82% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, COP shares have hit a high of $48.64 and a low of $46.78. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $69.60 and a low of $45.12, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -4.63%. That was after the news story published on Mar-05-20 that was titled ‘ConocoPhillips Divests Niobara and Permian Assets’.

Comparatively, COP’s year to date performance is at -26.65%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has jumped by 1.21% over the last week and -15.56% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 2.15, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 5.79% and 3.31% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. Analysts have given ConocoPhillips (COP) a consensus price target of 74.09, which is noticeably above its current trading value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 1.90 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. CapitalOne issued a stock update for ConocoPhillips (COP) on February 11, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Overweight” rating. Scotiabank on January 23, 2020 rated the stock at Sector Perform. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -22.20%, while it is -24.22% below and -17.02% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 2.0 million against a 3-month average of 6.86M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 75.58% of the ConocoPhillips (COP) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $5.78 billion worth of the company’s shares. Blackrock Inc. purchased 79.26 million shares of the company’s common stock, while State Street Corporation acquired over 50.39 million shares.

The top investor is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund that owns 31.12 million shares valued at 1.9 billion. The company has a 2.88% stake in ConocoPhillips. The Vanguard 500 Index Fund owns 22.24 million shares valued at 1.36 billion, which represents a total stake of 2.06% of the company’s shares. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust holds 12.36 million shares in ConocoPhillips, which makes up 1.14% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has gained 13.54% over the course of a year, with the price now at $33.26. According to a Bloomberg story on Mar-06-20, ‘Australias Rough Week Shows Risks of First Recession Since 1991’. The shares of the company were last trading at -4.89% lower, and went as high as $35.73 on the 05th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $34.52 and $35.73. The shares of the company are below the target price of $36.02 by -8.3%. The current market cap of the company is $27.20B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -3.05% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -27.47% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a gain of 2.97% in the past one month, 16.68% gain in 3 months, and -19.35% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of TWTR during past week was calculated to be 4.77% while that of a month was 3.85%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $1.87 and $1.04 for the next quarter but will grow at 19.60% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 16.03% for the next fiscal year and by 13.90% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 11.30% to $875.5M. 37 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $833M and a high of $901M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -54.20%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the TWTR stock and to determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $34.31 while its 200-day moving average is $36.28. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, TWTR has around 777.81M shares outstanding that normally trades 754.51M of its float. The price of TWTR recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 5.94% with 1.65 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 0.37 while its RSI stands at 43.20.