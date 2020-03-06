Why demonstrating dramatic movements today? Centene Corporation (CNC), Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is currently trading at around $57.17, a price level that means its value has jumped 37.35% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, CNC shares have hit a high of $62.58 and a low of $58.62. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $68.64 and a low of $41.62, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -4.27%. That was after the news story published on Mar-05-20 that was titled ‘Coronavirus update: 97,841 cases, 3,347 deaths, airline stocks tumble’.

Comparatively, CNC’s year to date performance is at -5.01%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has jumped by 13.49% over the last week and -3.63% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 3.27, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 6.72% and 4.40% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. Analysts have given Centene Corporation (CNC) a consensus price target of 81.14, which is noticeably above its current trading value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 1.70 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. JP Morgan issued a stock update for Centene Corporation (CNC) on February 05, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Overweight” rating. Evercore ISI on February 03, 2020 rated the stock at Outperform. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by 5.01%, while it is -9.07% below and -6.57% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 1.17 million against a 3-month average of 5.63M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 77.99% of the Centene Corporation (CNC) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $2.79 billion worth of the company’s shares. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc purchased 38.77 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Capital World Investors acquired over 36.15 million shares.

The top investor is Fundamental Investors Inc that owns 11.84 million shares valued at 512.14 million. The company has a 2.02% stake in Centene Corporation. The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns 10.78 million shares valued at 565.44 million, which represents a total stake of 1.84% of the company’s shares. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund holds 9.57 million shares in Centene Corporation, which makes up 1.63% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has lost -7.03% over the course of a year, with the price now at $8.95. According to a Zacks story on Mar-06-20, ‘US Treasury Yields Slip to All-Time Lows: 5 Big Gainers’. The shares of the company were last trading at -4.63% lower, and went as high as $9.44 on the 05th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $9.24 and $9.44. The shares of the company are below the target price of $9.92 by -10.84%. The current market cap of the company is $13.96B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -8.09% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -14.71% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -4.48% in the past one month, 0.64% gain in 3 months, and 14.09% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of NLY during past week was calculated to be 4.36% while that of a month was 2.56%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$1.59 and $1.11 for the next quarter but will grow at 7.00% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 3.36% for the next fiscal year and by -3.25% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 2.80% to $977.03M. 3 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $959M and a high of $1.01B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 147.20%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the NLY stock and to determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $9.73 while its 200-day moving average is $9.22. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, NLY has around 1.49B shares outstanding that normally trades 1.43B of its float. The price of NLY recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 1.95% with 0.29 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 0.46 while its RSI stands at 35.14.