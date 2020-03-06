Why Boingo Wireless, Inc. (WIFI) Shares Are Crashing -5.94 Percent Today

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $13.78, the shares have already lost -0.87 points (-5.94% lower) from its previous close of $14.65. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 335385 contracts so far this session. WIFI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 764.16 thousand shares, but with a 42.29 million float and a 16.18% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for WIFI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $22.56 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 63.72% from where the WIFI share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI), the company witnessed their stock rise $1.35 over a week and surge $2.23 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $25.98, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 10/04/19. The recent low of $8.85 stood for a -46.96% since 04/11/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.97 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Boingo Wireless, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 55.18. This figure suggests that WIFI stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current WIFI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 68.36% at this stage. This figure means that WIFI share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Boingo Wireless, Inc. (WIFI) would settle between $14.95/share to $15.25/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $14.31 mark, then the market for Boingo Wireless, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $13.97 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 1.04. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Craig Hallum lifted target price for shares of WIFI but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on March 03. The price target has been raised from $18 to $22. Craig Hallum analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on November 06. The target price has been raised from $22 to $18. Analysts at Craig Hallum are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on August 02, they lifted price target for these shares to $22 from $29.

WIFI equity has an average rating of 1.56, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 9 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 9 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 9 analysts rated Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, WIFI stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 24.1. Boingo Wireless, Inc. current P/B ratio of 7 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.6.

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (WIFI)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -4.2% to hit $63.67 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 0.9% from $263790 to a noteworthy $266200. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Boingo Wireless, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 50% to hit $-0.06 per share. For the fiscal year, WIFI’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 34.8% to hit $-0.15 per share.