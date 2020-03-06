What’s wrong with Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) today

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) stock today? Its price is nose-diving -0.28 points, trading at $3.08 levels, and is down -8.33% from its previous close of $3.36. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 323782 contracts so far this session. NR shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 875.17 thousand shares, but with a 86.97 million float and a -2.33% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for NR stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $6.25 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 102.92% from where the NR share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Newpark Resources, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 25.76. This figure suggests that NR stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current NR readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 17.08% at this stage. This figure means that NR share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) would settle between $3.73/share to $4.09/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $3.17 mark, then the market for Newpark Resources, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $2.97 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.01. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Johnson Rice raised their recommendation on shares of NR from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on March 05. SunTrust analysts bumped their rating on Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) stock from Hold to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 02. Analysts at Cowen lowered the stock to a Market Perform call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to January 19.

NR equity has an average rating of 1.83, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -17.2% to hit $175050, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -8% from $820120 to a noteworthy $754440. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Newpark Resources, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -200% to hit $-0.04 per share. For the fiscal year, NR’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 71.4% to hit $0.12 per share.