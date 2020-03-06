Trending Stocks on Friday, March 6th: Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI), American International Group Inc. (AIG)

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is currently trading at around $18.80, a price level that means its value has jumped 2.17% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, KMI shares have hit a high of $20.10 and a low of $19.3805. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $22.58 and a low of $18.40, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -4.57%. That was after the news story published on Mar-05-20 that was titled ‘Kinder Morgan on target for Texas pipeline construction’.

Comparatively, KMI’s year to date performance is at -6.94%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has jumped by 0.92% over the last week and -6.19% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.60, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 4.46% and 2.41% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. Analysts have given Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) a consensus price target of 22.35, which is noticeably above its current trading value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.60 for the stock, suggesting that investors Sell the stock. Barclays issued a stock update for Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) on January 14, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Equal Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley on January 06, 2020 rated the stock at Underweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -8.66%, while it is -11.25% below and -10.81% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 4.04 million against a 3-month average of 13.70M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 74.19% of the Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $3.48 billion worth of the company’s shares. Blackrock Inc. purchased 135.04 million shares of the company’s common stock, while State Street Corporation acquired over 104.65 million shares.

The top investor is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund that owns 52.8 million shares valued at 1.1 billion. The company has a 2.33% stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. The Vanguard 500 Index Fund owns 38.31 million shares valued at 799.83 million, which represents a total stake of 1.69% of the company’s shares. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust holds 21.56 million shares in Kinder Morgan Inc., which makes up 0.95% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has lost -4.35% over the course of a year, with the price now at $38.59. According to a Bloomberg story on Mar-06-20, ‘Passive Investing Is Not as Passive as You Might Think’. The shares of the company were last trading at -5.07% lower, and went as high as $41.71 on the 05th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $40.18 and $41.71. The shares of the company are below the target price of $57.94 by -50.14%. The current market cap of the company is $36.56B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -22.76% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -34.21% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -19.74% in the past one month, -20.56% loss in 3 months, and -25.28% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of AIG during past week was calculated to be 4.20% while that of a month was 3.30%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $3.68 and $5.22 for the next quarter but will shrink at -1.30% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 15.31% for the next fiscal year and by 7.11% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow -7.90% to $11.89B. 5 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $11.64B and a high of $12.11B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 239.40%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the AIG stock and to determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $49.72 while its 200-day moving average is $52.94. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, AIG has around 899.32M shares outstanding that normally trades 872.36M of its float. The price of AIG recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -6.36% with 1.62 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.12 while its RSI stands at 23.14.