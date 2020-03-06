Traders’ Diary: Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is down 4.60% in current trading, Mattel Inc. (MAT) down 4.38%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is currently trading at around $22.58, a price level that means its value has jumped 2.87% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, EPD shares have hit a high of $23.835 and a low of $23.20. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $30.86 and a low of $21.95, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -4.60%. That was after the news story published on Mar-04-20 that was titled ‘Executives are buying their own companies beaten-down stocks here are nine with large purchases’.

Comparatively, EPD’s year to date performance is at -15.94%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has jumped by 3.41% over the last week and -9.35% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.85, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 4.80% and 2.94% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. Analysts have given Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) a consensus price target of 34.40, which is noticeably above its current trading value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 1.60 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. Morgan Stanley issued a stock update for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) on January 06, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Overweight” rating. Piper Jaffray on July 17, 2019 rated the stock at Overweight. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -18.86%, while it is -15.57% below and -9.82% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 2.68 million against a 3-month average of 6.59M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 55.73% of the Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $1.47 billion worth of the company’s shares. Harvest Fund Advisors, LLC purchased 51.96 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC acquired over 44.16 million shares.

The top investor is Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF that owns 29.25 million shares valued at 769.92 million. The company has a 1.34% stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. The Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund owns 10.71 million shares valued at 322.5 million, which represents a total stake of 0.49% of the company’s shares. Goldman Sachs Tr-Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund holds 8.85 million shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P., which makes up 0.40% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has lost -13.74% over the course of a year, with the price now at $12.01. According to a Zacks story on Mar-05-20, ‘The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Computer Programs and Systems, Mattel and Performance Food Group’. The shares of the company were last trading at -4.38% lower, and went as high as $12.66 on the 05th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $12.24 and $12.66. The shares of the company are below the target price of $14.73 by -22.65%. The current market cap of the company is $4.34B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -12.31% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -19.23% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -12.60% in the past one month, 12.54% gain in 3 months, and 28.95% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of MAT during past week was calculated to be 5.11% while that of a month was 4.04%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$0.62 and $0.42 for the next quarter but will grow at 59.80% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 359.78% for the next fiscal year and by 10.00% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 4.30% to $672.85M. 12 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $640.7M and a high of $749M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -98.90%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the MAT stock and to determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $13.66 while its 200-day moving average is $12.01. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, MAT has around 345.88M shares outstanding that normally trades 345.65M of its float. The price of MAT recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 8.93% with 0.56 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.79 while its RSI stands at 37.48.