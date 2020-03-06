Thursday, Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT) fell 5.78% while the Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is fell 3.55%

Radiant Logistics Inc. (NYSE: RLGT) is currently trading at around $4.24, a price level that means its value has jumped 1.92% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, RLGT shares have hit a high of $4.69 and a low of $4.28. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $7.33 and a low of $4.16, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -5.78%. That was after the news story published on Feb-17-20 that was titled ‘How Does Radiant Logistics, Inc.’s (NYSEMKT:RLGT) Earnings Growth Stack Up Against Industry Performance?’.

Comparatively, RLGT’s year to date performance is at -19.21%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has jumped by 1.58% over the last week and -6.25% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.23, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 6.93% and 4.73% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 5 analysts have given Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT) a consensus price target of 8.75, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $10.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $8.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 47.0% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 57.6%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 47.0 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 1.70 for the stock, suggesting that investors Buy the stock. The Benchmark Company issued a stock update for Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT) on February 28, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Buy” rating. Cowen on February 10, 2017 rated the stock at Outperform. 5 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 0 of the 5 rate it as a Hold; 5 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -21.56%, while it is -17.12% below and -10.30% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 216331.0 against a 3-month average of 178.55K.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 77.00% of the Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT) total float.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has lost -3.96% over the course of a year, with the price now at $55.22. According to a Kiplinger story on Feb-28-20, ‘Coronavirus Infects Global Markets’. The shares of the company were last trading at -3.55% lower, and went as high as $57.84 on the 04th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $55.47 and $57.84. The shares of the company are below the target price of $73.12 by -32.42%. The current market cap of the company is $43.81B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -18.07% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -25.67% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -13.99% in the past one month, -8.68% loss in 3 months, and 5.47% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of LVS during past week was calculated to be 5.57% while that of a month was 3.48%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $3.50 and $3.57 for the next quarter but will grow at 11.40% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 17.73% for the next fiscal year and by 4.11% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to be at $2.79B. 13 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $2.34B and a high of $3.41B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 14.70%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the LVS stock, the company needs to record a growth of -31.29% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $72.50. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $67.14 while its 200-day moving average is $61.35. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, LVS has around 765.26M shares outstanding that normally trades 366.20M of its float. The price of LVS recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -3.23% with 2.64 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.63 while its RSI stands at 27.14.

Analysts are estimating that the LVS stock price might go down by -50.31%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $83.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $55.00. If that happens, then the stock will gain by 0.4% from its current price. All in all, the price of LVS has decreased by -17.08% so far this year.