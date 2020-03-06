This Could Be Why The Macerich Company (MAC) is declining by 3.84% and Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) rising by 3.37%

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) is currently trading at around $19.55, a price level that means its value has jumped 1.40% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, MAC shares have hit a high of $20.81 and a low of $20.00. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $44.73 and a low of $19.28, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -3.84%. That was after the news story published on Feb-27-20 that was titled ‘Groundbreaking Launches The New Caesars Republic Scottsdale Hotel’.

Comparatively, MAC’s year to date performance is at -24.48%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -4.87% over the last week and -15.68% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 1.19, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 5.45% and 4.87% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 18 analysts have given The Macerich Company (MAC) a consensus price target of 27.27, which is noticeably above its current trading value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 3.20 for the stock, suggesting that investors Hold the stock. Morgan Stanley issued a stock update for The Macerich Company (MAC) on March 02, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Equal-Weight” rating. Piper Sandler on February 12, 2020 rated the stock at Underweight. 13 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 10 of the 13 rate it as a Hold; 3 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -32.99%, while it is -19.16% below and -13.59% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 974049.0 against a 3-month average of 3.39M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 117.04% of the The Macerich Company (MAC) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $626.87 million worth of the company’s shares. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) purchased 19.55 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired over 17.28 million shares.

The top investor is Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund that owns 5.49 million shares valued at 181.47 million. The company has a 3.89% stake in The Macerich Company. The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns 4.05 million shares valued at 135.5 million, which represents a total stake of 2.86% of the company’s shares. Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF holds 3.23 million shares in The Macerich Company, which makes up 2.28% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has lost -50.37% over the course of a year, with the price now at $28.81. According to a MarketWatch story on Mar-06-20, ‘Cruise ship stocks take double-digit dives to multiyear lows’. The shares of the company were last trading at 3.37% higher, and went as high as $30.91 on the 05th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $27.65 and $30.91. The shares of the company are below the target price of $51.55 by -78.93%. The current market cap of the company is $18.04B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -35.34% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -50.06% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -36.02% in the past one month, -35.99% loss in 3 months, and -36.50% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of CCL during past week was calculated to be 7.50% while that of a month was 4.66%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $4.32 and $4.80 for the next quarter but will shrink at -2.70% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 10.80% for the next fiscal year and by 7.55% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to be at $4.72B. 11 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $4.42B and a high of $4.88B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -12.80%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the CCL stock and to determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $44.11 while its 200-day moving average is $45.65. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, CCL has around 647.25M shares outstanding that normally trades 436.32M of its float. The price of CCL recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -12.50% with 2.12 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.39 while its RSI stands at 23.78.