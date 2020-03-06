That might explain why Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) is adding by 4.07% and L Brands Inc. (LB) falling by 4.59%

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) is currently trading at around $23.78, a price level that means its value has jumped 42.22% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, PENN shares have hit a high of $25.56 and a low of $22.56. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $39.18 and a low of $16.72, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 4.07%. That was after the news story published on Mar-04-20 that was titled ‘Implied Volatility Surging for Penn National (PENN) Stock Options’.

Comparatively, PENN’s year to date performance is at -10.60%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -20.24% over the last week and -28.86% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 2.47, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 11.26% and 7.53% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. Analysts have given Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) a consensus price target of 38.55, which is noticeably above its current trading value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.10 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. Deutsche Bank issued a stock update for Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) on January 31, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Hold” rating. Jefferies on November 01, 2019 rated the stock at Hold. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by 5.69%, while it is -19.25% below and -28.35% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 1.18 million against a 3-month average of 2.71M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 101.20% of the Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $337.21 million worth of the company’s shares. FMR, LLC purchased 10.42 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) acquired over 10.14 million shares.

The top investor is Baron Growth Fund that owns 5.64 million shares valued at 105.05 million. The company has a 4.83% stake in Penn National Gaming Inc. The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns 3.16 million shares valued at 60.89 million, which represents a total stake of 2.71% of the company’s shares. iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds 3.11 million shares in Penn National Gaming Inc., which makes up 2.66% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB) has lost -12.24% over the course of a year, with the price now at $22.24. According to a GuruFocus.com story on Mar-04-20, ‘Markets React Positively to Spending News on Wednesday’. The shares of the company were last trading at -4.59% lower, and went as high as $24.515 on the 05th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $23.00 and $24.515. The shares of the company are below the target price of $23.92 by -7.55%. The current market cap of the company is $6.86B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a 3.48% lead over SMA 50 and a reduction of -23.36% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -2.06% in the past one month, 34.51% gain in 3 months, and 44.60% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of LB during past week was calculated to be 7.24% while that of a month was 5.41%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$1.33 and $2.17 for the next quarter but will shrink at -25.70% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 3.05% for the next fiscal year and by -4.01% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 0.70% to $2.57B. 20 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $2.52B and a high of $2.65B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -483.90%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the LB stock and to determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $21.57 while its 200-day moving average is $20.80. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, LB has around 294.22M shares outstanding that normally trades 227.86M of its float. The price of LB recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 1.13% with 1.34 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 0.63 while its RSI stands at 47.96.