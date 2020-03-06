Technical Analysis 06 March 2020 – Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON), Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH)

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) is currently trading at around $0.23, a price level that means its value has jumped 89.43% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, SCON shares have hit a high of $0.2995 and a low of $0.245. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $2.58 and a low of $0.12, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -11.91%. That was after the news story published on Mar-04-20 that was titled ‘Company News for Mar 4, 2020’.

Comparatively, SCON’s year to date performance is at 44.61%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has jumped by 41.52% over the last week and 15.40% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.05, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 32.98% and 16.73% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 1 analysts have given Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) a consensus price target of 9.00, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $9.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $9.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 97.44% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 97.44%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 97.44 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 1.00 for the stock, suggesting that investors Buy the stock. Rodman & Renshaw issued a stock update for Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) on April 06, 2017 in which the firm assigned “Buy” rating. Rodman & Renshaw on March 30, 2016 rated the stock at Neutral. 1 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 0 of the 1 rate it as a Hold; 1 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -51.94%, while it is 7.54% above and 6.73% above its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 983813.0 against a 3-month average of 2.35M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 7.25% of the Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) total float.

Meanwhile, Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has gained 16.67% over the course of a year, with the price now at $4.98. According to a MarketWatch story on Mar-04-20, ‘UnitedHealth stock leads health-care stock rally after Bidens Super Tuesday victory’. The shares of the company were last trading at -12.17% lower, and went as high as $5.825 on the 05th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $5.15 and $5.825. The shares of the company are below the target price of $4.75 by 4.62%. The current market cap of the company is $691.34M. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a 20.28% lead over SMA 50 and a reduction of -33.33% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a gain of 34.04% in the past one month, 81.15% gain in 3 months, and 109.23% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of CYH during past week was calculated to be 9.70% while that of a month was 9.25%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$5.93 and -$0.75 for the next quarter but will grow at 15.10% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 35.90% for the next fiscal year and by 20.00% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow -4.60% to $3.22B. 11 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $3.14B and a high of $3.31B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -12.70%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the CYH stock, the company needs to record a growth of 19.68% before it can be able to surge past its median price target of $4.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $4.19 while its 200-day moving average is $3.29. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, CYH has around 121.93M shares outstanding that normally trades 110.61M of its float. The price of CYH recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 11.18% with 0.51 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.85 while its RSI stands at 51.33.

Analysts are estimating that the CYH stock price might go down by -80.72%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $9.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $1.50. If that happens, then the stock will gain by 69.88% from its current price. All in all, the price of CYH has increased by 95.52% so far this year.