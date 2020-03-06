Stock Price Analysis: Gold Fields Limited (GFI) 3.19% lower today while Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) is trading 4.17% lower

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) is currently trading at around $6.82, a price level that means its value has jumped 91.18% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, GFI shares have hit a high of $7.065 and a low of $6.75. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $7.90 and a low of $3.57, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -3.19%. That was after the news story published on Mar-03-20 that was titled ‘Why Gold Fields Could Outperform’.

Comparatively, GFI’s year to date performance is at 6.82%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has jumped by 10.33% over the last week and 14.26% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.42, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 6.31% and 5.53% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 11 analysts have given Gold Fields Limited (GFI) a consensus price target of 6.95, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $8.50, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $5.44. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 2.57% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 19.76%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose -25.37 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 3.00 for the stock, suggesting that investors Hold the stock. RBC Capital Mkts issued a stock update for Gold Fields Limited (GFI) on June 26, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Sector Perform” rating. JP Morgan on February 21, 2019 rated the stock at Neutral. 10 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 7 of the 10 rate it as a Hold; 3 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by 20.65%, while it is 5.60% above and 2.47% above its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 3.4 million against a 3-month average of 6.31M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $601.09 million worth of the company’s shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased 37.09 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. acquired over 33.96 million shares.

The top investor is VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF that owns 54.58 million shares valued at 291.99 million. The company has a 14.53% stake in Gold Fields Limited. The VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF owns 39.24 million shares valued at 209.91 million, which represents a total stake of 10.45% of the company’s shares. Vanguard Selected Value Fund holds 24.38 million shares in Gold Fields Limited, which makes up 6.49% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has gained 27.19% over the course of a year, with the price now at $23.89. According to a Barrons.com story on Mar-05-20, ‘The Dow Is Down 1,000 Again as Coronavirus Spreads Globally’. The shares of the company were last trading at -4.17% lower, and went as high as $25.80 on the 05th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $24.33 and $25.80. The shares of the company are below the target price of $29.48 by -23.4%. The current market cap of the company is $16.66B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -5.92% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -17.21% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a gain of 0.71% in the past one month, -0.91% loss in 3 months, and 3.75% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of MRVL during past week was calculated to be 6.45% while that of a month was 4.08%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$0.68 and $0.93 for the next quarter but will shrink at -135.60% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 41.65% for the next fiscal year and by 9.40% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to be at $686.93M. 23 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $680M and a high of $828M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -51.00%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the MRVL stock, the company needs to record a growth of -29.76% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $31.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $25.34 while its 200-day moving average is $24.97. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, MRVL has around 668.18M shares outstanding that normally trades 664.46M of its float. The price of MRVL recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 21.31% with 1.29 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.33 while its RSI stands at 50.06.

Analysts are estimating that the MRVL stock price might go down by -33.95%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $32.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $18.00. If that happens, then the stock will gain by 24.65% from its current price. All in all, the price of MRVL has decreased by -6.14% so far this year.