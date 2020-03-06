Stock News Today – Headlines for March 6: Bilibili Inc. (BILI), Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) is currently trading at around $27.00, a price level that means its value has jumped 104.08% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, BILI shares have hit a high of $28.27 and a low of $27.07. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $29.28 and a low of $13.23, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -3.95%. That was after the news story published on Feb-27-20 that was titled ‘Bilibili to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 17, 2020’.

Comparatively, BILI’s year to date performance is at 50.97%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has jumped by 5.56% over the last week and 19.21% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 1.58, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 5.22% and 6.05% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 23 analysts have given Bilibili Inc. (BILI) a consensus price target of 175.54, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $33.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $20.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move -8.0% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 18.18%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose -35.0 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 1.80 for the stock, suggesting that investors Buy the stock. Morgan Stanley issued a stock update for Bilibili Inc. (BILI) on January 10, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Equal-Weight” rating. Daiwa Securities on January 09, 2020 rated the stock at Outperform. 23 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 2 of the 23 rate it as a Hold; 20 see it a buy, while 1 say it is an overweight. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by 54.58%, while it is 13.35% above and 0.07% above its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 1.9 million against a 3-month average of 5.47M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 59.01% of the Bilibili Inc. (BILI) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $190.21 million worth of the company’s shares. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd purchased 10.0 million shares of the company’s common stock, while IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP acquired over 9.11 million shares.

The top investor is Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund that owns 3.78 million shares valued at 65.26 million. The company has a 8.99% stake in Bilibili Inc. The Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd owns 2.5 million shares valued at 43.19 million, which represents a total stake of 5.95% of the company’s shares. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 1.82 million shares in Bilibili Inc., which makes up 4.34% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) has lost -98.53% over the course of a year, with the price now at $0.23. According to a GlobeNewswire story on Feb-25-20, ‘Top Ships Inc. Announces Completion of Sale of M/T Stenaweco Elegance’. The shares of the company were last trading at -2.95% lower, and went as high as $0.25 on the 05th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $0.2102 and $0.25. The shares of the company are below the target price of $1.50 by -552.17%. The current market cap of the company is $2.36M. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -66.00% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -98.79% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -65.47% in the past one month, -69.29% loss in 3 months, and -96.85% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of TOPS during past week was calculated to be 29.97% while that of a month was 16.05%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$15.94 and -$0.13 for the next quarter but will grow at 95.10% for the year.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the TOPS stock, the company needs to record a growth of -552.17% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $1.50. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $0.67 while its 200-day moving average is $4.36. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, TOPS has around 9.82M shares outstanding that normally trades 9.82M of its float. The price of TOPS recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -25.60% with 0.07 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of -0.07 while its RSI stands at 8.92.

Analysts are estimating that the TOPS stock price might go down by -552.17%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $1.50 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $1.50. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -552.17% from its current price. All in all, the price of TOPS has decreased by -70.00% so far this year.