Stock Movers Today, 06 March 2020: Check predictions for CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) and NIO Limited (NIO)

CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE: CTL) is currently trading at around $11.98, a price level that means its value has jumped 24.27% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, CTL shares have hit a high of $12.64 and a low of $12.22. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $15.30 and a low of $9.64, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -4.62%. That was after the news story published on Mar-06-20 that was titled ‘CenturyLink Expands Its Celebrations of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month’.

Comparatively, CTL’s year to date performance is at -4.92%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has jumped by 3.97% over the last week and -10.03% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.50, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 4.80% and 3.65% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 15 analysts have given CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) a consensus price target of 13.25, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $16.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $10.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 14.43% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 25.12%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose -19.8 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 3.20 for the stock, suggesting that investors Hold the stock. BofA/Merrill issued a stock update for CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) on February 20, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Underperform” rating. MoffettNathanson on February 18, 2020 rated the stock at Sell. 10 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 7 of the 10 rate it as a Hold; 2 see it a buy, while 1 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -4.74%, while it is -11.36% below and -10.50% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 1.82 million against a 3-month average of 11.93M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 80.34% of the CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) total float.

Meanwhile, NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) has lost -53.56% over the course of a year, with the price now at $3.55. According to a GlobeNewswire story on Mar-05-20, ‘NIO Announces US$235 Million Private Placements of Short-term Convertible Notes’. The shares of the company were last trading at -4.47% lower, and went as high as $3.89 on the 05th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $3.68 and $3.89. The shares of the company are below the target price of $24.37 by -586.48%. The current market cap of the company is $3.93B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -9.71% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -59.25% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -17.52% in the past one month, 55.00% gain in 3 months, and 35.27% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of NIO during past week was calculated to be 6.93% while that of a month was 7.75%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$1.67 and -$0.79 for the next quarter but will shrink at -208.50% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 43.40% for the next fiscal year and by 28.00% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 460.00% to $2.84B. 4 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $2.81B and a high of $2.88B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 73.90%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the NIO stock and to determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $3.95 while its 200-day moving average is $2.93. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, NIO has around 1.06B shares outstanding that normally trades 729.17M of its float. The price of NIO recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -10.14% with 0.37 average true range (ATR). The stock now has its RSI stands at 42.10.