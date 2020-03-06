Read this if the Friday’s swings have you stressed: Novavax Inc. (NVAX), Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) is currently trading at around $13.51, a price level that means its value has jumped 281.64% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, NVAX shares have hit a high of $13.40 and a low of $11.71. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $17.71 and a low of $3.54, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 4.97%. That was after the news story published on Mar-06-20 that was titled ‘3 MedTech Stocks to Rebound After Coronavirus-Led Recoil’.

Comparatively, NVAX’s year to date performance is at 223.37%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has jumped by 9.07% over the last week and 83.59% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 1.68, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 21.96% and 13.00% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. Analysts have given Novavax Inc. (NVAX) a consensus price target of 14.25, which is noticeably above its current trading value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.30 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. B. Riley FBR issued a stock update for Novavax Inc. (NVAX) on November 27, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Buy” rating. H.C. Wainwright on August 14, 2019 rated the stock at Buy. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by 143.04%, while it is 93.40% above and 48.56% above its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 4.15 million against a 3-month average of 6.31M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 21.40% of the Novavax Inc. (NVAX) total float.

Meanwhile, Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has gained 19.54% over the course of a year, with the price now at $4.44. According to a PR Newswire story on Mar-02-20, ‘Agreement in Principle Reached with New York Regulator Regarding Proposed Oceanwide Acquisition of Genworth’s New York-Domiciled Insurance Company’. The shares of the company were last trading at -4.52% lower, and went as high as $4.72 on the 05th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $4.56 and $4.72. The shares of the company are below the target price of $4.50 by -1.35%. The current market cap of the company is $2.34B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a 4.76% lead over SMA 50 and a reduction of -9.94% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a gain of 13.14% in the past one month, 21.09% gain in 3 months, and 5.20% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of GNW during past week was calculated to be 5.28% while that of a month was 4.48%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $0.13 and $0.84 for the next quarter but will grow at 25.40% for the year. Earnings per share will decrease by -0.24% for the next fiscal year and by 5.00% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow -9.90% to $1.99B. 1 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $1.99B and a high of $1.99B.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the GNW stock and to determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $4.24 while its 200-day moving average is $4.08. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, GNW has around 502.18M shares outstanding that normally trades 498.84M of its float. The price of GNW recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 19.54% with 0.21 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.50 while its RSI stands at 54.67.