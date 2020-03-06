Price Analysis & Overview March 5: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX), Altice USA Inc. (ATUS)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) is currently trading at around $2.49, a price level that means its value has jumped 121.33% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, LXRX shares have hit a high of $2.72 and a low of $2.51. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $8.39 and a low of $1.13, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -5.32%. That was after the news story published on Mar-05-20 that was titled ‘Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to Host Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on March 12, 2020’.

Comparatively, LXRX’s year to date performance is at -36.63%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -7.88% over the last week and -14.33% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.20, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 9.00% and 7.01% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 4 analysts have given Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) a consensus price target of 8.00, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $17.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $3.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 75.1% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 85.35%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 17.0 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.80 for the stock, suggesting that investors Hold the stock. Gabelli & Co issued a stock update for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) on December 11, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Hold” rating. Citigroup on November 08, 2019 rated the stock at Neutral. 3 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 2 of the 3 rate it as a Hold; 1 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -34.21%, while it is -28.45% below and -14.62% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 526470.0 against a 3-month average of 1.22M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 103.29% of the Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) total float.

Meanwhile, Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) has gained 25.69% over the course of a year, with the price now at $26.24. According to a Business Wire story on Feb-26-20, ‘Optimum and Suddenlinks Altice One Entertainment Experience Now Available on Apple TV’. The shares of the company were last trading at -3.35% lower, and went as high as $27.35 on the 04th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $26.21 and $27.35. The shares of the company are below the target price of $33.80 by -28.81%. The current market cap of the company is $17.31B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -6.16% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -17.43% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -2.02% in the past one month, 6.26% gain in 3 months, and -5.24% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of ATUS during past week was calculated to be 4.36% while that of a month was 3.39%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $0.21 and $1.21 for the next quarter but will grow at 712.80% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 58.66% for the next fiscal year. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 3.00% to $2.47B. 20 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $2.43B and a high of $2.52B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -99.80%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the ATUS stock, the company needs to record a growth of -29.57% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $34.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $27.94 while its 200-day moving average is $27.10. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, ATUS has around 637.67M shares outstanding that normally trades 284.91M of its float. The price of ATUS recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -1.06% with 1.05 average true range (ATR). The stock now has its RSI stands at 41.57.

Analysts are estimating that the ATUS stock price might go down by -60.06%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $42.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $26.00. If that happens, then the stock will gain by 0.91% from its current price. All in all, the price of ATUS has decreased by -0.69% so far this year.