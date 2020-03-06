Possible Explanations for Why Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) Trades Today Up 35.32%

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO). At current price of $4.43, the shares have already added 1.16 points (35.32% higher) from its previous close of $3.27. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 294547 contracts so far this session. MNLO shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 258.73 thousand shares, but with a 18.27 million float and a 20.66% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for MNLO stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $16 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 261.17% from where the MNLO share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Menlo Therapeutics Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 53.04. This figure suggests that MNLO stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current MNLO readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 24.66% at this stage. This figure means that MNLO share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) would settle between $3.42/share to $3.57/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $3.03 mark, then the market for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $2.79 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.19. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at H.C. Wainwright, assumed coverage of MNLO assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on October 18. Cantor Fitzgerald, analysts launched coverage of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) stock with a Overweight recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on September 07. Analysts at KeyBanc Capital Mkts, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to July 24.