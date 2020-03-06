Friday, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) fell 4.58% while the Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is fell 5.04%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) is currently trading at around $1.25, a price level that means its value has jumped -4.58% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, ACB shares have hit a high of $1.38 and a low of $1.31. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $10.32 and a low of $1.31, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -4.58%. That was after the news story published on Mar-05-20 that was titled ‘Canopy Growth shares fall 7% on news of job cuts as cannabis sector sells off’.

Comparatively, ACB’s year to date performance is at -39.35%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -9.66% over the last week and -38.79% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.12, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 6.70% and 7.61% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months.

Bryan Garnier issued a stock update for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) on February 27, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Sell” rating. Needham on February 25, 2020 rated the stock at Hold. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -71.90%, while it is -30.20% below and -18.70% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 6.48 million against a 3-month average of 30.11M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 13.87% of the Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $49.27 million worth of the company’s shares. ETF Managers Group, LLC purchased 17.61 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Two Sigma Investments, LP acquired over 6.12 million shares.

The top investor is Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx that owns 12.1 million shares valued at 109.86 million. The company has a 1.04% stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc. The ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns 11.33 million shares valued at 88.61 million, which represents a total stake of 0.97% of the company’s shares. Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund holds 4.85 million shares in Aurora Cannabis Inc., which makes up 0.41% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has lost -21.92% over the course of a year, with the price now at $36.94. According to a Business Wire story on Mar-06-20, ‘Wells Fargo Asset Management Wins Seven 2020 Lipper Fund Awards’. The shares of the company were last trading at -5.04% lower, and went as high as $40.01 on the 05th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $38.57 and $40.01. The shares of the company are below the target price of $50.70 by -37.25%. The current market cap of the company is $171.05B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -23.73% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -32.53% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -17.69% in the past one month, -26.02% loss in 3 months, and -16.34% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of WFC during past week was calculated to be 5.42% while that of a month was 2.72%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $4.02 and $4.57 for the next quarter but will shrink at -6.00% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 12.40% for the next fiscal year and by 10.68% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow -9.60% to $19.53B. 18 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $18.87B and a high of $19.8B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -50.50%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the WFC stock and to determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $48.10 while its 200-day moving average is $48.69. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, WFC has around 4.40B shares outstanding that normally trades 4.19B of its float. The price of WFC recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -8.41% with 1.46 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.11 while its RSI stands at 20.04.