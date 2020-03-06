Fact Check: What’s wrong with Cigna Corporation (CI) today

The biggest losers of the session on the Wall Street include Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI), which fell -7.62 points or -3.79% to trade at $193.31 as last check. The stock closed last session at $200.93 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 885495 contracts so far this session. CI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.15 million shares, but with a 0.37 billion float and a 10.44% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $250.19 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 29.42% from where the CI share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI), the company witnessed their stock rise $8.02 over a week and tumble down $-20.9 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $224.64, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/02/20. The recent low of $141.95 stood for a -13.95% since 04/17/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.73 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Cigna Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 44.25. This figure suggests that CI stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 52.15% at this stage. This figure means that CI share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Cigna Corporation (CI) would settle between $205.31/share to $209.69/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $197.59 mark, then the market for Cigna Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $194.25 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 8.19. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wells Fargo lowered their recommendation on shares of CI from Market Perform to Underperform in their opinion released on December 11. Mizuho, analysts launched coverage of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on October 18. Analysts at BMO Capital Markets released an upgrade from Market Perform to Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to September 30.

CI equity has an average rating of 1.88, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 26 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 24 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 23 analysts rated Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CI stock price is currently trading at 9.68X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 15 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 16.8. Cigna Corporation current P/B ratio of 1.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.7.

Cigna Corporation (CI)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 11.8% to hit $37.01 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 10.7% from $140.18 billion to a noteworthy $155.13 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Cigna Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 10.5% to hit $4.31 per share. For the fiscal year, CI’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 8.7% to hit $18.54 per share.