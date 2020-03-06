Enzo Biochem, Inc. (ENZ) Up 33.61%: Why This Stock Is Lively Today

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 33.61% or (0.76 points) to $3.02 from its previous close of $2.26. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 2628778 contracts so far this session. ENZ shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 111.07 thousand shares, but with a 43.89 million float and a 7.62% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ENZ stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $5.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 82.12% from where the ENZ share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ), the company witnessed their stock rise $1 over a week and surge $0.61 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $4.46, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/06/19. The recent low of $2.01 stood for a -32.3% since 02/28/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.18 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Enzo Biochem, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 71.69. This figure suggests that ENZ stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ENZ readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 59.83% at this stage. This figure means that ENZ share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Enzo Biochem, Inc. (ENZ) would settle between $2.33/share to $2.41/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $2.14 mark, then the market for Enzo Biochem, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $2.03 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.24. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw lifted target price for shares of ENZ but were stick to Mkt Outperform recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on October 18. The price target has been raised from $7 to $5. Rodman & Renshaw, analysts launched coverage of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) stock with a Mkt Outperform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on September 23. Analysts at Lazard Capital, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to September 13.

Moving on, ENZ stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 113 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 43.5. Enzo Biochem, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.6.