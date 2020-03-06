Enerplus Corporation (ERF) drop 5.67% while NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) drop 2.74% – Here’s What Investors Should Know

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) is currently trading at around $3.99, a price level that means its value has jumped -0.75% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, ERF shares have hit a high of $4.42 and a low of $4.20. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $9.73 and a low of $4.02, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -5.67%. That was after the news story published on Feb-21-20 that was titled ‘Enerplus (ERF) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates’.

Comparatively, ERF’s year to date performance is at -40.67%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -2.98% over the last week and -15.74% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.26, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 7.25% and 5.15% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 17 analysts have given Enerplus Corporation (ERF) a consensus price target of 13.74, which is noticeably above its current trading value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.00 for the stock, suggesting that investors Buy the stock. CapitalOne issued a stock update for Enerplus Corporation (ERF) on September 27, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Overweight” rating. CapitalOne on December 20, 2018 rated the stock at Equal Weight. 17 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 0 of the 17 rate it as a Hold; 15 see it a buy, while 2 say it is an overweight. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -39.14%, while it is -30.58% below and -18.06% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 608219.0 against a 3-month average of 1.63M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 65.36% of the Enerplus Corporation (ERF) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $97.04 million worth of the company’s shares. Wellington Management Company, LLP purchased 7.21 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Royal Bank of Canada acquired over 6.86 million shares.

The top investor is Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx that owns 3.76 million shares valued at 34.39 million. The company has a 1.70% stake in Enerplus Corporation. The DFA International Core Equity Portfolio owns 1.76 million shares valued at 10.58 million, which represents a total stake of 0.79% of the company’s shares. DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series holds 1.62 million shares in Enerplus Corporation, which makes up 0.73% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) has gained 54.08% over the course of a year, with the price now at $19.17. According to a Investopedia story on Feb-27-20, ‘Top Stocks for March 2020’. The shares of the company were last trading at -2.74% lower, and went as high as $19.93 on the 04th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $19.455 and $19.93. The shares of the company are below the target price of $19.47 by -1.56%. The current market cap of the company is $11.77B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a 10.78% lead over SMA 50 and a reduction of -9.13% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a gain of 14.93% in the past one month, 36.51% gain in 3 months, and 48.39% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of NLOK during past week was calculated to be 5.04% while that of a month was 3.67%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $0.62 and $1.11 for the next quarter but will shrink at -108.90% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 34.88% for the next fiscal year and by 9.00% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow -49.60% to $601.89M. 14 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $600M and a high of $610.8M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 4276.90%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the NLOK stock, the company needs to record a growth of -1.72% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $19.50. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $23.54 while its 200-day moving average is $23.17. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, NLOK has around 597.23M shares outstanding that normally trades 580.66M of its float. The price of NLOK recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 2.12% with 0.76 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.05 while its RSI stands at 53.03.

Analysts are estimating that the NLOK stock price might go down by -19.98%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $23.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $14.00. If that happens, then the stock will gain by 26.97% from its current price. All in all, the price of NLOK has increased by 33.68% so far this year.